Report: Texans interested in Larry Warford

Larry Warford isn’t going to be out of work long. Only as long as it takes the Pro Bowl offensive guard to make up his mind on his next home.

The Texans are interested in Warford, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports only hours after the Saints released the lineman.

That’s not a surprise given the state of the Texans’ offensive line, and their failed attempts to rebuild it. They traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil last year; they signed backup offensive tackle Brent Qvale in free agency; and they drafted North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck in the fourth round.

Warford, who turns 29 in June, made the Pro Bowl the last three years after joining the Saints. He spent his first four seasons in Detroit after the Lions made him a third-round choice.

The Texans have Zach Fulton returning at right guard, but Warford would be an upgrade.

The Saints released Warford to clear $7.75 million in cap space while leaving $5.125 million in dead money.