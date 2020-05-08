Ryan Tannehill pulls through in the clutch for teammate

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may not be the most exciting quarterback in the league, but he did offer a little electricity for at least one teammate.

Via Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean, Titans center Ben Jones said he was grateful to his quarterback, who let him borrow his house after he was without power for three days after a windstorm left thousands in the dark.

“I have a great teammate who is not staying in Nashville right now, so we are staying at his house,” Jones said. “Tannehill came in clutch for us because it got a little cold [Wednesday].”

Rules of social distancing are still being upheld, since Tannehill’s still in Florida with his family his home from his Dolphins days.

Jones was among more than 130,000 customers in the Nashville area who lost electricity from the storms, which brought 70 mph straight-line winds.