Texans sign Charlie Heck

The Texans have started signing their 2020 draft picks.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have signed fourth-round pick Charlie Heck. The tackle agreed to a four-year deal with the Texans.

Heck started at right tackle for two years before swapping to the left side of the line during his final season at North Carolina. With left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard entrenched as starters, Heck will likely be vying for a swing tackle role.

Heck is the son of former NFL tackle and current Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck.

The Texans have four other draft picks left to sign. Second-round defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, third-round edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, fourth-round cornerback John Reid and fifth-round wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.