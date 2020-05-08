Titans team president Steve Underwood retiring

Getty Images

Titans team president Steve Underwood, who followed the franchise from Houston to Nashville, is calling it a career.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Underwood is retiring.

He’ll remain with the organization as a special advisor to owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Underwood began as legal counsel to former Oliers owner Bud Adams, and has been with the team for 40 years, and played a significant role in the team’s move from Houston after the 1996 season. He initially retired in 2011, but came out of retirement in 2015 as team president and CEO.