Todd Gurley: Rams still haven’t paid me, I don’t know why

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

Falcons running back Todd Gurley isn’t thrilled that his former team is taking its time paying him the remainder of the money still owed on the contract he signed in 2018.

The Rams still owe Gurley $5.05 million from that contract, and he says he’s upset enough with the team that he doesn’t even want to talk to his old teammates.

“I still ain’t got my money, so it’s really, forget the Rams right now. I don’t even care about them,” he said on Uninterrupted, via USA Today. “I told my ex-teammates that they can’t even text me or call me until I get my money. As soon as I get my money, then I’ll be cool with everybody else.”

Gurley said he’s been given no explanation.

“I don’t know what their reason is. And the worst thing about it is they know they have to pay me too,” he said. “Apparently probably just using the COVID thing as an excuse. Or they probably ain’t got no money to be paying anybody. They’ve got that stadium being built right now. All I know is, come June 1st, I better have my money.”

Rams General Manager Les Snead has acknowledged the Rams owe the money but maintains that the question of when Gurley will get the money remains open.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Todd Gurley: Rams still haven’t paid me, I don’t know why

  1. All the team fans get on players for holding out to honour their contract. What do you think about a billionaire owner who doesn’t pay millions in debt on contracts?

  2. Wasnt an issue when he was stealing the Rams money in a classic get rich then underperform showing….

  3. All I know is, come June 1st, I better have my money.

    ——————

    Sounds like Todd Gurley, for all his “woe is me” speeches, knows the Rams aren’t obligated to pay it any earlier than June 1st.

    In the Real world, it’s like giving someone a Net 30 invoice and complaining they didn’t pay it on day 20.

  4. Todd should go put a lien on Silent Stan’s new stadium. One would have to wonder if Silent Stan is a little short on cash with so much invested into teams (All of the Colorado teams but Denver, Arsenal and Rams) that are not generating any income but still having to make payroll for most of them.

  5. Go to Walmart and pick up your check at the returns desk. Rams owner left it there.

  6. I’m sure their is something in the contract that specifies when payment is due.

    I suspect that date has not passed, otherwise the NFLPA would be all over this.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.