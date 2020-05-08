Todd Gurley: Rams still haven’t paid me, I don’t know why

Getty Images

Falcons running back Todd Gurley isn’t thrilled that his former team is taking its time paying him the remainder of the money still owed on the contract he signed in 2018.

The Rams still owe Gurley $5.05 million from that contract, and he says he’s upset enough with the team that he doesn’t even want to talk to his old teammates.

“I still ain’t got my money, so it’s really, forget the Rams right now. I don’t even care about them,” he said on Uninterrupted, via USA Today. “I told my ex-teammates that they can’t even text me or call me until I get my money. As soon as I get my money, then I’ll be cool with everybody else.”

Gurley said he’s been given no explanation.

“I don’t know what their reason is. And the worst thing about it is they know they have to pay me too,” he said. “Apparently probably just using the COVID thing as an excuse. Or they probably ain’t got no money to be paying anybody. They’ve got that stadium being built right now. All I know is, come June 1st, I better have my money.”

Rams General Manager Les Snead has acknowledged the Rams owe the money but maintains that the question of when Gurley will get the money remains open.