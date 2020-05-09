Austin Carr’s wife contracts COVID-19 before giving birth

Getty Images

Austin Carr’s wife, Erica, didn’t know she had COVID-19 until she arrived at the hospital to give birth last month. Her mandatory test came back positive.

Erica gave birth to the couple’s first child, a healthy son, Clive. The newborn tested negative for COVID-19.

“So all in all, we feel blessed and thankful for the health care and all the workers who were looking out for us,” Carr said in a conference call with reporters Friday, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “We’re grateful for healthy mom, healthy baby.

“But it wasn’t the birth process that we expected.”

Carr, who signed a one-year deal with the Saints, tested negative for COVID-19. But he experienced symptoms two weeks before his son’s birth and later tested positive for antibodies.

Saints coach Sean Payton also has recovered from COVID-19. Broncos edge rusher Von Miller and Rams center Brian Allen are NFL players known to have contracted the coronavirus.

After Erica tested positive, Carr said medical workers took extra precautions.

“That sort of launched them into their COVID-19 protocol with a patient, and they were amazing,” Carr said. “They were doing everything they could to make sure we were taken care of, while also taking care of themselves.”