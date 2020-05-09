Bengals are “set” at quarterback with Burrow, Finley, Dolegala

Getty Images

If it’s not a good year to have a young quarterback because of the lack of on-field work this offseason, the Bengals are in trouble. Their oldest quarterback is Ryan Finley, who is 25.

Their most experienced quarterback is Finley, who had three starts, no wins and 87 attempts as a rookie.

The Bengals released Andy Dalton on April 30 after drafting LSU’s Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice. They also have Jake Dolegala, who signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019 but didn’t see any action last season as the No. 3 quarterback.

Yet, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday the team will not sign a veteran quarterback.

“We’re set,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ve got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in. We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we’re at right now.”

Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher all played quarterback in college. So they will serve as the veteran voices in the quarterbacks room.