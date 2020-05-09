Check out our post-draft #PFTPM interview series

#PFTPM

Over the past couple of weeks, the #PFTPM podcast has generated extended interviews with various team decision-makers in the wake of the 2020 draft. If you’ve missed them, here’s your chance to catch up.

Just click the link and click the accompanying videos to see (via Zoom) and hear from the likes of: Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert, Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell, Jets coach Adam Gase, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane, Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach, and Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman.

As things slow down given the absence of an offseason program, we’ll keep bringing more interviews from General Managers, coaches, players, media figures, and anyone else with anything interesting to say. If you have any specific requests or ideas (non-sarcastic or otherwise), drop them in the comments below.