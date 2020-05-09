Doug Marrone: Mike Glennon provides “comfort level” in QB room

Getty Images

When Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the team was considering adding a veteran quarterback last week, many people thought names like Andy Dalton and Cam Newton might be in the mix.

Dalton came off the market quickly and signed with the Cowboys and the Jaguars signed Mike Glennon on Friday with Newton still available. On a conference call after Glennon signed, Marrone said there’s “a comfort level from having a veteran presence” in a quarterback room that features Gardner Minshew as the expected starter in his second NFL system.

Marrone said Glennon’s time in Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s offense last season also factored into the team’s pursuit because Jay Gruden will be running the offense in Jacksonville.

“There are things that are different, but the philosophy is pretty much the same,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “I pretty much relied on all the work we did on him coming out and how this guy was going to be able to fit into what we wanted to do and fit into the locker room and quarterback room. I was just looking to be sure we got the best guy for our team.”

Glennon was 6-of-10 for 56 yards and a touchdown in two relief appearances for the Raiders. He didn’t start a game for the Cardinals in 2018 either and his run as the Bears starting quarterback in 2017 ended four games into the three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the team.