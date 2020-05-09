ESPN’s initial predictions continue to be overly optimistic

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Do you believe in miracles? Even if you do, this one isn’t happening.

ESPN once again has predicted the final record for each team in the aftermath of the schedule release. And, once again, the effort to sell implausible hope to 32 fan bases has caused ESPN to overlook the fact that every NFL season is a zero-sum game in which the cumulative wins must match the cumulative losses.

The various Bristol beat writers have guessed at records for the 32 teams that have the league collectively finishing 60 games over .500: 286-226.

The good news is that this year’s predictions aren’t quite as optimistic as last year’s, when the league’s teams were projected to be 64 games over .500.

At this rate, the plane will land with an evenly-matched 256-256 in 2035.

It’s always ludicrous to guess the outcomes of games to be played in December when the schedule comes out in April or, this year, May. Even if that’s what the readers want (there’s no reason to think enough of them do to justify the exercise), it’s important to be fair to reality. And the reality is that any exercise like this must take into account that for every winner there must be a loser and that it’s impossible for the league at large to have more than 256 victories.

9 responses to “ESPN’s initial predictions continue to be overly optimistic

  2. It’s an easy answer……each teams assigned beat writer turns in their prediction. They always try to paint best case scenario rather than a computer generated full schedule checks n balances league wide schedule outcome prediction.

    Who cares if people predict December games in April? You got something better for them to do instead?

  3. The best is how triggered Bears fans get every season over ESPN and other outlets predictions.😌

    Best rivalry in the league is Bears vs. Packers, but it’s really hard on the Bears fan base. Gotta love ’em though.

    See you Sunday Night November 29th Bears fans.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!✊💪☝

  4. It’s a compilation of 32 different projections not some conspiracy to sell false hope.

    Who cares if people predict December games in April? You got something better for them to do instead?

    ——————

    There’s probably a million better things to do actually. Just saying.

  6. It gets more fun when you compare actual predictions.

    Adam Teicher predicts the Chiefs will go 12-4 and the other writers add up to 16-0.

    Jamison Hensley predicts the Ravens will go 12-4 and the other writers add up to 16-0.

    Mike Reiss predicts the Patriots will go 9-7 and the other writers add up to 4-12.

  7. Regardless of how they come up with the numbers, it is foolish.

    Even if a beat writer for each team submits records then that should be declared in the article. With a specific notice at the top that the total record of all teams doesn’t equal .500 because the predictions weren’t made by one person/team, but a bunch of individuals who cover the varying teams.

    At least then people would understand what they are doing and how they possibly came up with 60 more victories that is actually possible.

    It would bring clarity to the ‘predictions’ and also make anyone betting on sports aware that these aren’t actual real predictions, but pie in the sky “the team I cover will win” predictions.

    Let’s face it, covering a team that’s playing well is a LOT more fun than covering one that is absolutely horrible. Assuming that covering a bad team is even any fun at all.

  8. I was looking forward to this post this year, remembering it from last year. Funny how it works that way. I wonder if ESPN ever checks their own math on this or will attempt to right the ship any quicker in future years.

  9. If you don’t like their method, don’t read it folks. Sure, there are a million better things to do but football fans read the content like that needed morning cup of coffee. Sometimes arguing every counter point has to get old-

