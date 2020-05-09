Helmets, not virus, could derail high school and youth football in 2020

Getty Images

Apart from the question of whether the pandemic will directly prevent football below the college level from happening in 2020 is the question of whether the pandemic will indirectly prevent it.

As explained by Mike Jones of USA Today, stay-at-home orders have shut down efforts to recondition some two million helmets in advance of football season. This could derail high school and/or youth football seasons.

The situation has prompted the National Athletic Equipment Reconditioning Association to caution the National Federation of High School officials that the launch of the 2020 season may need to be postponed, at a minimum.

“I think it might be smart to push the seasons’ starts back to September for high schools rather than August, like we see in a lot of cases,” NAERA executive director Tony Beam told USA Today. “That would give everyone some more time. Because one thing is for certain: they definitely can’t play without helmets.”

They also can’t play if schools aren’t open or if school districts decide that football can’t happen.

For now, as states ease restrictions on leaving the house, the process of getting helmets ready can continue. But the clock is ticking on the 2020 season, and the availability of helmets is just another issue that could contribute to the erosion of high school and youth football in certain areas of the country. For some programs, a temporary break from football possibly could become permanent.