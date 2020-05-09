Lions’ Tracy Walker mourns loss of his cousin, Ahmaud Arbery

Getty Images

Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man who was shot and killed while jogging near his home in February, is the cousin of Lions defensive back Tracy Walker.

“That’s crazy they killed my cousin in cold blood like this,” Walker wrote on Twitter.

Walker described Arbery as “a person full of laughter and joy,” in an interview with E!News.

A father and son, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, were initially not arrested or charged for killing Arbery. After a national outcry following the release of a video of the shooting this week, both McMichaels were charged with murder. Walker said he and his family appreciate the many people who refused to remain silent about Arbery’s death.

“It’s amazing to have that much support, have that many people get behind one simple cause, and that’s justice,” Walker said. “That’s all we could ask for.”

Walker said he hopes America will “learn from this” and find a way to “grow together.”

“It’s crazy that a man was out there jogging by himself and just getting exercise and he was shot down,” Walker states. “We can’t continue to kill ourselves and kill each other off. That’s not ok. We can’t continue with the violence.”