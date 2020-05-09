NFL gives itself extra flexibility for late-season Saturday games

Getty Images

The 2020 NFL schedule will feature football on two Saturdays in December, but we don’t know specifically which games will be played.

The league announced that there will be Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16, but we don’t know how many games, only that there can be “up to three” on each Saturday.

The NFL also designated five games in each of Weeks 15 and 16 that could move from Sunday to Saturday, but the determination about which of those games will move may not be made until four weeks before game day.

In Week 15, the five games that are eligible to be moved to Saturday are Bills at Broncos, Panthers at Packers, Texans at Colts, Jets at Rams and Lions at Titans.

In Week 16, the five games that are eligible to be moved to Saturday are 49ers at Cardinals, Buccaneers at Lions, Broncos at Chargers, Dolphins at Raiders and Browns at Jets.

The games that have the most significant playoff implications will likely be the ones that move to Saturday, when the NFL can feature them in front of a national audience.