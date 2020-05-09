Stephen Jones: Aldon Smith has met with Commissioner

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have a couple of pass rushers who hope to be reinstated from league-imposed suspensions. Cowboys COO, executive V.P., and director of player personnel Stephen Jones addressed the status of the effort of Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory to officially return to football during a Friday visit to #PFTPM.

“We haven’t heard anything,” Jones said. “I do know for sure Aldon has been in front of the Commissioner. He’s waiting to hear back. I think Randy may or — I’m not exactly sure where that is. Sometimes we’re not privy to that. We’re not sure when we’ll hear something. Obviously, the league is looking out for their best interest. As men off the field and certainly that’s what’s first and foremost and the priority is how they’re coming off the field. If ultimately they get to a point which we think they can that Roger [Goodell] feels like they can come back to work and play football and that’s in their best interest in addition to what they need off the field, then certainly we’ll welcome them back and go to work.”

The new labor deal dramatically changes the rules regarding potential suspensions for violating the substance-abuse policy. Jones was asked whether he was surprised that the revised policy didn’t provide a clean slate to suspended players like Smith and Gregory.

“Well, it’s just now getting implemented with the new CBA,” Jones said. “So we’ll see as we move forward. I know Roger his staff are getting their hands around it. . . . I think at the end of the day we’re gonna have something here that’s in the best interest for the players. All the things that you’re speaking of are going to be taken into account. As we move forward we’ll have a much better feel for how this is gonna work.”

Technically, the Commissioner has full discretion to decide whether players are reinstated, with no deadline for making decisions.

7 responses to “Stephen Jones: Aldon Smith has met with Commissioner

  2. The Cowboys represent the worst of both worlds — they routinely employee scofflaws and they haven’t sniffed a championship for nearly 30 years.

  4. Fresh body, Hasnt taken a beating. Ton of talent. Job = ONE ON ONE MAN AGAINST MAN BEAT THE GUY IN FRONT OF YOU! Either with speed OR power, the skills will come back. 3rd Down assassin PERIOD! This cat is still scarier then the guy washington drafted round one in Milli Vanilli

  5. It’s just a matter of time with this guy, he can’t get out of his own way

    He won’t make his mind up till he gets every last penny that is promised to “accidently” slip into his bank account

  7. So let’s break this down…. Aldon Smith aka The Truth and his dirty dozen…

    1) DUI and reckless driving 2) Stabbed twice with two other shot at a party 3) Single car accident with DUI and marijuana possession 4) 3 felony charges possession of an assault weapon/firing in the air/owning illegal firearms 5) False Bomb Threat at LAX 6) Sex assault and drinking on probation 7) DUI/Hit and run/Vandalism 8) Periscope video of “Fire up” session 9) A “Domestic Incident” the accuser dropped charges 10) Missed child support payments 11) 3 new charges willful infliction of corporal injury/assault with force likely to produce injury/false imprisonment and vandalism. 12) Violation of court order contact of domestic violence victim…

    I am all for second chances, but I would have been locked up well before #5.

