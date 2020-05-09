When Stephen Jones get the schedule, he first looks for a three-game road trip

As it turns out, America’s Team prefer not to excessively travel the country for which they are named.

When fans and media get their eyes on the schedule, they immediately look for certain specific things. During a Friday visit to the #PFTPM podcast, Cowboys COO, executive V.P., and director of player personnel Stephen Jones addressed the question of what he looks for when he gets the schedule.

“I think the biggest thing I look for is just are we on the road more than two times [in a row]?” Jones said. “That’s always tough if you’ve got to go on a three-game road trip.”

Jones added that he then looks for the games played before and after the team’s consecutive Thursday games in late November/early December, and the games before and after the bye week.

“Then of course you’re looking at your night games,” Jones said. “Are those on the road or are they at home? Those are some of the things. Obviously you look at your division. That’s huge in terms of when you play them, what time of year, those type of things.”

This year, Jones saw that there are no three-game road trips. Instead, the Cowboys twice play a pair of consecutive games away from home: Week Seven and Eight at Washington and Philadelphia, and Week 13 and 14 at Baltimore and Cincinnati.

The Cowboys also have a late-afternoon game at Minnesota before the Thanksgiving Day game against Washington, and after traveling to Baltimore the following Thursday, the Cowboys go to Cincinnati. While not a three-game road trip, it’s a total of three road games wrapped around the Thanksgiving Day game.

The Cowboys also have their bye before the game at Minnesota, and they host the Steelers before the Week 10 break.

Given the pair of road games that come just before the Cowboys host the Steelers, Dallas has just two home games from October 20 through December 20.

The night games are at the Rams, at home against the Cardinals, at the Eagles, at the Ravens, and at home against the 49ers, giving them three of five prime-time games on the road, with of course the Thanksgiving Day game (which feels like a prime-time game) at home.

  2. The second thing he looks for is when games are being played in areas prone to high humidity – he knows Jerry’s glasses will need constant cleaning. Needs to mentally prepare for such a task.

  3. hahahahaha. Riiiight, Florio. As if Dallas and the Jones’ really need to “check the schedule when it comes out.”

    We all know that Dallas sets the schedule and gives themselves 6 prime time games every season, which is 1 more than the max allowed by the league. Oh how surprised they must be when they finally get to see the schedule! What a shock that a team that hasn’t been relevant since the early 1990s gets 6 prime time games, again, for the 20th year in a row.

    It’s fixed, fans know it’s fixed, we just accept it. Don’t try to be kayfabe like wresteling in the 70s and 80s and pretend any of this is legit!

  4. Before the full schedule is released you already know all the home and away opponents so…

    ..The first thing I look for on the Packers schedule is when and what time the 2 games against the Bears are.

    I then look closer at the schedule as far as the dates and times for the games I will be attending. I then look for when and what time the other division games are.

    Lastly, I look for things like the short week and having to travel to Cali on that short week for a Thursday game. I also look for when the bye week is.

    The Packers have a tough schedule, but I like it that way. Some tough road games starting with the Saints in week 3, and followed by Tampa, Houston, and San Fran in weeks 6,7, and 9.

    Let’s do this!

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!✊

  5. Of course there will be some dumb jokes but the premise is interesting. We all do the same thing in regard to our favorite teams. I usually look to the home opener first (Seattle was on quite a streak of opening seasons on the road), I look at when the divisional games are, then what games the divisional opponents play before and after playing the Seahawks. I look at bye weeks for other comparable teams. Then I look at all the “get-back” games, the games after the toughest matchups on the schedule. It kinda depends year-to-year too, on which teams are strong, what the strengths of my favorite team are, who comes and goes on the roster.
    As far as 3 road games in a row, that does not bother me. Gotta play the road games sometime, and for a west coast team, it often means staying on the road between games. I think it is an opportunity to come together as a team, as much as anything else. And usually those trips are earlier in the season, so they mean a preponderance of home dates down the stretch, as the playoff come into focus.

