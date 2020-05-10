Bengals “visited with” Joe Mixon about extension

Getty Images

At the end of the 2019 season, Bengals running back Joe Mixon said that “right now is definitely the time to start getting into” contract extension talks.

It seems that the Bengals agree with that take. Mixon is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this week that the team has engaged the running back in conversations about his deal.

“Joe’s obviously a guy that’s shown a lot of ability,” Tobin said to Lance McAlister of 700 WLW. “He’s in a year that he can be extended, and he is a guy that we visited with. We’ll go through those discussions and see if there is a fit or a match for a long-term contract with him, obviously a guy we value quite a bit. The great thing about Joe is he goes about it the right way . . . He’s the type of guy you want to lock up to a long-term deal. We’ll see if we can find the commonality to get that done over time here.”

Mixon has posted 2,931 yards and 17 touchdowns on 693 carries while also catching 108 passes over his first three seasons.