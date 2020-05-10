C.J. Mosley: Trading Jamal Adams would be “a crazy move”

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams was the subject of trade chatter heading into last year’s trade deadline and his lack of a new contract has kept it on the radar this offseason as well.

General Manager Joe Douglas has done his best to keep it off the front burner by saying on multiple occasions that the plan is to keep the 2017 first-round pick for the long term. They’ve exercised their option on his contract for the 2021 season, but Adams hasn’t been taking part in the offseason program as the wait for a new contract continues.

One of Adams’ teammates threw his support behind the safety’s push for a deal. Linebacker C.J. Mosley said it would be “a crazy move” to trade Adams.

“First of all, he’s one of the leaders on the team,” Mosley said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “That’s first and foremost. He brings that extra energy whether guys want it or not. Sometimes you might be tired or not feeling good, but as soon as he steps on the field, you’re going to hear that voice and he’ll be flying around. To have that presence in the secondary, a guy that can make plays in the passing game and also plays in the backfield — in the box — that’s always exciting.”

The Jets hoped to have Adams and Mosley as the spearheads of their defense last season, but a Week One groin injury forced Mosley to miss all but one of the final 15 games of the year. Mosley expects to be ready for this season and clearly wants another chance to team up with Adams once he does get on the field.