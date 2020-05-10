Could Las Vegas host both L.A. teams?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

After the release of the 2020 schedule, an effort was made to match the three California teams with alternate locations, if NFL games can’t be played in the Golden State this season, or if games can’t be played with paying customers there — but can be played with fans present elsewhere.

The 49ers and Cardinals could share the Arizona venue with no conflicts at all. The Chargers and Raiders could share the new Las Vegas Stadium with only one potential conflict. Ditto for the Rams and the Cowboys.

As it turns out, Las Vegas also could potentially absorb the Rams, too. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal addresses the possibility. A Raiders official declined comment to Bonsignore on the possibility, which is understandable given the NFL’s recent edict to avoid discussing hypotheticals regarding the 2020 season.

Said Rams COO Kevin Demoff: “Our sole focus is on playing at SoFi Stadium, hopefully in front of our fans.”

If both the Rams and Chargers were to play in Las Vegas, the Rams would open the stadium in Week One with a game against the Cowboys. The Chargers would play there the following Sunday, before the Raiders get a chance to break in their new building with a Monday night game against the Saints.

The Raiders and Rams would have a Week Four Sunday conflict. One of the games would have to be moved to Monday night, like the NFL did from time to time when football and baseball teams shared stadiums and the baseball team had a Sunday home game in the postseason.

Ditto for Week 10, when the Raiders are due to host the Broncos and the Rams host the Seahawks on the same day.

In Week 14, the Raiders and Chargers also would have a same-day conflict.

Otherwise, the schedules for the three teams would mesh. Which makes Las Vegas a potential home away from home for both L.A. teams.

Whether the NFL wants three teams playing in one stadium is a different issue. If the stadiums outside California are open to fans, the Las Vegas market’s first year as an NFL venue would see it saturated with 48 regular-season games. That could make the NFL inclined to put two teams in two markets instead of loading three into one.

Regardless, it won’t be hard to play a game of stadium shuffle if California isn’t open for NFL business, or if California won’t allow fans to attend games and other states will.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Could Las Vegas host both L.A. teams?

  2. House all the teams in Vegas. One hotel per team. Teams can bring in their own chefs, weight training equipment, film study technology etc., as needed. Play all the games in Vegas, Thursday through Monday each week to get all 16 games in. No fans for the time being, but at least it’s football.

  3. Oh how Vegas would love a constant flow of fans in the casino’s. Cali better get it together or Vegas will chain snatch the other 3 teams.

  4. Do you have any idea how much it would cost to rent out a Vegas hotel for an entire season? Especially if there is no revenue from ticket sales? Not going to happen.

  5. Why couldn’t the Chargers keep playing their games at the high school soccer field they used? They were ahead of the curve on barring fans from attending too, so they should be leading the way

  6. I don’t understand Florio’s fascination with this. Its not going to happen. Period! Do you really think the Raiders will allow a division rival to play in their new stadium before they do?! Really? That and the fact that the Raiders had a deal in place to share LA before the league (Jerry Jones) nixed it at the midnight hour. Reason is LA is the Raiders city and always will be. They would have outsold both teams. They own the stadium every time they play there as visitors. Why do you think the NFL ponied up so much money to get the Raiders in Vegas? Because they like them?
    The Raiders will tell the Dolts and the Sheep where they can play – or choice #2: Jerry’s stadium. Florio needs to end his very apparent hate of everything Raiders and maybe then they will stop making him look so foolish every time he predicts something concerning the Silver & Black.

  7. Wherever you go, whatever you do, wear a mask ! And I’ll be right there waiting for you.

  8. Not going to be a 2020 football season all these possibilities are pure fantasyland at this point

  9. The NFL is in NO way looking to conduct a season in one location. The ignorant still discussing that need to snap back to reality.

    Moving on…

    The 16 game season will be played. The only question remaining is whether fans will be allowed to attend games at the start of the season in September. If fans are not allowed in attendance to start the season, the games of course will ALL still be televised per usual.

    The immediate focus is on the opening of team facilities. All 32 teams must have plans in place for opening team facilities by May 15th. This does not mean players will be allowed at the facilities on May 15th. That will come later.

    Everything is going according to plan. 32 training camps are on schedule to open in late July.

  10. You are more than welcome,oh by the way it will cost you $ and a 1st round pick. California sucks. They made the Raiders move in the first place .Right Libby.

  11. wpb5280 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:02 pm
    Do you have any idea how much it would cost to rent out a Vegas hotel for an entire season? Especially if there is no revenue from ticket sales? Not going to happen.
    ……………………………………………………………………………..
    go to vegas one time and spend $30 in a casino they will email you offers for comped weeks all of the time… their bread is buttered by gambling not tenants

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.