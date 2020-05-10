DeMarcus Lawrence vows to get his sack number “back up”

Getty Images

DeMarcus Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million extension a year ago. Statistically, last season was the worst among the four seasons he has played all 16 games.

The Cowboys defensive end finished with only five sacks.

The only seasons he had fewer sacks came in his rookie season of 2014 when he had none in seven games and 2016 when he had one in nine games.

Lawrence had 14.5 in 2017 and 10.5 in 2018 in earning Pro Bowl honors both seasons.

Robert Quinn, who started opposite Lawrence, led the Cowboys in sacks last season with 11.5. Quinn signed with the Bears in the offseason.

So the Cowboys need Lawrence to return to his pre-2019 self with the uncertainty at the other end position as Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory seek reinstatement.

Lawrence, 28, vows to get his sack numbers “back up” in 2020.

“Nothing happened to me last year,” Lawrence said on FOX Sports One. “I know I ended the season with five sacks, but I also helped other players boost their numbers back up to double digits. It’s not a one-man game, and I know how to play the game the right way. I know how to make plays when plays come my way. And I also know how to make sure my teammates are making their plays. You don’t have to worry about nothing. Trust me, the sack number will be back up.”