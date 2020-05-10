John Lynch: Jerick McKinnon at “critical last juncture” of rehab

Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon has missed the last two seasons because of knee injuries, but that didn’t stop the 49ers from finding a way to rework his contract in order to keep him on hand for the 2020 campaign.

Now they just have to see whether McKinnon is going to make it back healthy and playing well enough to help the team on the field. General Manager John Lynch said McKinnon is getting close to finding out a big part of that puzzle.

“I think there’s always that critical last juncture of a rehab where you go from running straight ahead and even trying to simulate some of the cutting that goes on at that position, specifically,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Then, you go play football and it becomes much more reactive. And that’s where he struggled. He’s continued to put in work. There are some positive signs that we’re on a better track.”

McKinnon said recently that he’s planning to “amp it up as hard as I can and see where it goes” in workouts with former Vikings teammate Adrian Peterson. If that goes well, McKinnon would be in line to join the 49ers on the field once that’s possible this year.