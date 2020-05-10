Nick Saban says Giants hired a “fantastic” coach in Joe Judge

Getty Images

Joe Judge spent three years as an assistant coach at Alabama, and his former boss thinks he’s the right fit for the Giants.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said the Giants got a good one in Judge, who parlayed his Alabama job into a job on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England, then became the Giants’ head coach thisyear.

“When Joe was here, he was a young guy, very bright, enthusiastic, great teacher, really good relationships with the players, had lots of leadership qualities about him because of the example that he set and the energy and the enthusiasm he had on a daily basis,” Saban told Giants.com. “And he was really smart. He had a good understanding of football. So no surprise to me that Joe has gotten to this point in his career, and we certainly wish him well. He did a fantastic job here for us.”

The 38-year-old Judge hasn’t proven himself as a head coach yet, but after the Giants’ last two head coaches lasted only two years each, the Giants are hoping Saban is right about Judge.