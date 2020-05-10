Report: Jets had interest in Andy Dalton

Getty Images

Five teams pursued Andy Dalton after the Bengals released him. One of those reportedly was the Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports the Jets “flirted with” Dalton before he signed with the Cowboys, and the interest was “mutual.”

The Jets need a veteran a quarterback and should sign one.

They currently have David Fales and rookie James Morgan behind Sam Darnold. Fales has no career starts and has played only five games with 48 attempts.

That leaves a question of whether the Jets can win without Darnold.

The Jets are 0-6 the past two years when Darnold doesn’t start, with Josh McCown going 0-3 in 2018, Trevor Siemian 0-1 last season and Luke Falk 0-2 last season.

So the Jets likely continue their search for a veteran quarterback.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was an area scout for the Ravens when Baltimore drafted Joe Flacco in 2008. Flacco, though, had neck surgery six weeks ago and may not be ready for the start of the season.

Blake Bortles, Drew Stanton and Siemian remain free agent options, too.