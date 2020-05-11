Adam Gase: Le’Veon Bell, Frank Gore can do some damage together

Getty Images

Frank Gore said last week that the chance to play for Adam Gase again helped convince him to sign with the Jets and the head coach has warm feelings for the running back as well.

Gase said that Gore has “outstanding work ethic, football intelligence and that natural leadership where they affect other guys in a positive way.” He believes those things will help the team as a whole and that he’ll make a strong complement for Le'Veon Bell in particular.

“I think he’s a good teammate especially the last three or four years in that backup role and the supporting role of whoever that starter is,” Gase said, via the team’s website. “He’s a great guy for Le’Veon to be around. Those two guys can really do some damage together. We have two guys that can play all three downs. They both have outstanding skillsets. There’s a little bit of difference in their running style and how they do things, but we know Frank really well and we know how to use them.”

Before the Jets signed Gore, Gase said that the team wants to “lessen the load” on Bell this season. He believes the Jets have the right man to take on whatever Bell won’t be doing this year.