Colts expect DeForest Buckner to be engine that drives D-line

Getty Images

The Colts traded the 13th overall choice to the 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The move was endorsed by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“I’m like, ‘Well, at least you know what you’re getting with DeForest, exactly what you’re getting,’’’ Eberflus said on a conference call with beat reporters Monday, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. You’re getting a Pro Bowl talent, a high-level player that’s dominated his position.’’

The Colts are getting a player who has played 63 of a possible 64 regular-season games, making 28.5 sacks, including 19.5 the past two seasons, 74 quarterback hits, 38 tackles for loss and 263 total tackles.

Buckner gives the Colts something they haven’t had since 2006 when they had Booger McFarland.

Every great Tampa Two defense has had a dominant three-technique. It’s the position Warren Sapp made famous in Tampa.

“The three-technique is the engine that drives the D-line, and it drives the whole defense,’’ Eberflus said, adding there is a “trickle down effect’’ when a team features a formidable defensive line.

“Whenever you have a defensive line . . . that can dominate their spot up front, it’s easier to play linebacker, and it’s easier to play in coverage because everything’s sped up and the line of scrimmage is changing for the run game.”