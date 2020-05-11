Dolphins sign Raekwon Davis

Getty Images

The Dolphins stayed busy after striking a deal with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday by getting a contract done with one of his Alabama teammates.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a four-year deal with second-round defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. With Davis and Tagovailoa signed, the Dolphins now have six of their 11 draft picks from last month under contract.

Davis was the second of Miami’s two second-round picks this year and comes to Miami after four seasons with the Crimson Tide. Davis broke out with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a team-high 8.5 sacks during the 2017 season and added an interception in the national title game victory over Georgia.

Davis’ last two seasons weren’t quite as productive, but he still caught the Dolphins’ eye and should be in position to get early playing time with his new team.