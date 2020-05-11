Kliff Kingsbury: Rookies nod and say “I got it” when sometimes they don’t

Getty Images

The Cardinals are getting the most they can out of their virtual offseason program.

“They’ve definitely been receptive to talking football again,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday during a Zoom press conference, via Darren Urban of the team website. “It’s been a reprieve for them to bring some normalcy back and to talk football and see their friends and teammates.”

The Cardinals are spending an hour a day installing the offense and defense. The players also have position meetings.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals have tried to “keep it fresh,” including having some positions meet with other positions during some of the time together.

“We try and be as efficient as we can with these guys with their time, understanding it is a unique period,” Kingsbury said. “A lot of guys have families and keeping them safe and healthy and taking care of those people is first and foremost.”

The rookies on all teams are behind and will stay behind without getting on-field work, which isn’t likely until training camp.

“That’s the one hesitation with Zoom meetings,” Kingsbury said. “Everybody is going to nod and say, ‘Yes sir, I got it,’ but when you get out there [on the field], sometimes they don’t got it.”

