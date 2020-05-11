Kliff Kingsbury wants to see how Isaiah Simmons does when locked into one position

Getty Images

Whenever Isaiah Simmons’ name came up ahead of the draft, it was a good bet that his versatility would be part of the discussion.

Simmons played all over the field in Clemson’s defense and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on a Monday conference call that Simmons’ versatility was part of the team’s “fascination” with adding him in the first round. The initial plan for Simmons in Arizona isn’t designed to mimic what he did at Clemson, however.

Kingsbury said that team has wondered what Simmons will look like if they “really focus on one position” as he enters the NFL.

“His ability to play so many positions and not really having a chance to focus on one, we just think the sky could be the limit for what he can be if we really lock him in one position for the majority of the time,” Kingsbury said.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph suggested that position is going to be linebacker, but just how the Cardinals deploy Simmons will be one of the things to watch once teams are able to get to work on the field.