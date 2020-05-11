Logan Ryan’s heard from a lot of teams, but they’re “taking their time”

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Logan Ryan closed the door on a return to the Titans last week, but not before he made a last effort to stick with the team for a fourth season.

Ryan appeared on the podcast hosted by Devin and Jason McCourty this weekend and said that the long-term deal he hoped to land early in free agency “was hard to find.” Ryan either didn’t like the money or the fit, which led him to return to the Titans with a proposal of a one-year deal at the same salary — $9.5 million — he made in 2019. The Titans didn’t bite, though.

“So I said ‘Look, I’ll come back for the same rate, I want to keep this thing going,’ and they weren’t really interested in that,” Ryan said. “And that’s when I kind of knew that this is a business and they’re going to do what the marketplace says, they’re going to do what’s best, in their opinion, for the team. So that was kind of a little different, but I had to take it and do what’s best for my family as well, and that’s where we’re at.”

Ryan said he’s heard from a lot of teams, but that things have quieted down in the wake of the draft as clubs are “taking their time” while conducting remote offseason programs. It’s hard to imagine someone won’t turn back to Ryan when there’s more certainty about the plans for training camp, although it remains unclear what team that might be.