MLB owners propose starting baseball in July

Baseball took a step Monday to become the first major team sport to return to business after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal to the players’ union which could put the game back on the field around the Fourth of July, with each team playing an 82-game schedule.

The proposal includes starting games in stadiums without fans, and would start “spring training” in mid-June. Teams were already in spring training when the sports world shut down in March.

The proposal also includes some non-health-related issues, including expanding the designated hitter to the National League, expanding rosters to around 30, and doubling the number of wild card teams to create a 14-team postseason.

League officials are expected to present the proposal to the union on Tuesday.

The time element is interesting as it pertains to football, since training camp generally starts in late July and the NFL has presented a full 17-game schedule for the fall.