Nick Sirianni: Offensive line sold Philip Rivers on Colts

In the past 10 seasons, Philip Rivers has taken an average of 34 sacks a season. The Colts allowed only 18 sacks in 2018 and 32 last season.

It was Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and the rest of the offensive linemen who sold Rivers on Indianapolis.

“The big part of Philip being here is Anthony Castonzo. Quenton Nelson,” Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Monday, via NFL.com. “Ryan Kelly. Braden Smith. Mark Glowinski. Those guys are studs.

“That’s something that he just kept mentioning after we signed him of how valuable those guys were to him.”

The Colts have developed one of the best offensive lines in the NFL after years of trying. The Chargers had a tough time last season with left tackle Russell Okung‘s absence forcing them to shuffle players. (The Chargers since have traded Okung.)

Rivers has plenty of skill position players to work with, too, with Sirianni declaring the passing offense would “run through” T.Y. Hilton.