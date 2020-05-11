Patriots only favored in eight games in 2020

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

For the last two decades, anyone looking ahead at the NFL schedule would’ve penciled in the Patriots to win most of their games. Things have changed.

This year, the early favorites show the Patriots are only favored in half of their games. Via the Boston Herald, the Patriots are favorites in eight games, underdogs in seven and a pick ’em in one.

Obviously, this year’s Patriots look very different because Tom Brady is now in Tampa Bay. But it goes further than that: New England hasn’t done much to improve a roster that faded down the stretch last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. It’s easy to see why the Patriots, facing a first-place schedule, are expected to take a step backward.

The Patriots are underdogs at Seattle, at Kansas City, home against the 49ers, at Buffalo, home against the Ravens, at Houston and at the L.A. Rams. They’re favored to win both of their games against the Dolphins and Jets, their home game against the Bills, home against the Raiders, home against the Broncos and home against the Cardinals. They’re a pick-em at the Chargers.

If the odds are right, they’ll go 8-7-1, their worst record since 2000, before Brady was their starting quarterback.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Patriots only favored in eight games in 2020

  3. Patriots are more than a one score underdog @ KC. Fun fact: Last time they were that kind of underdog was during the Cassel year. The time before that? Super Bowl 36.

  4. It will be interesting to see if there are no fans. Would completely change the outlook of games with tough road opponents like KC and Seahawks

  5. Why are they favored in any game? With what they have as a team there is no reason to give them anything. Unproven all around. Let’s wait until they have a QB.

  6. 11-5….. Stidham gets it done, he’s the NEXT MAN UP!!!
    BB is still there as well, the D got younger & faster up front & in the secondary & the O Line got key players back & much needed QUALITY DEPTH….& Tom, though loved & missed, won’t be limiting the offenses potential due to his unwillingness to throw to open guys outside his comfort zone

  8. Why do we have to play the games?

    We want to be declared winners without playing, it’s how we roll here in Buffalo.

  10. Funny thing is the Dolphins have split with them 6 times in the last 7 years and now with a depleted Pats team they have the Pats winning both again? Won’t happen. Unless Stidham is a lot better than we all think he is I can’t see the Pats going .500 this year.

  11. Don’t shovel dirt (very) prematurely on the best organization and coach in sports. It would be unwise to think that the Patriots will not compete in every single game.

    You just know for sure that Belichick relishes this challenge, and has the ability to rise to it.

  12. They have always found a way to beat the other 3 pathetic teams in that division.
    No offense to the other 3, but c’mon, you have to win the division before you can talk.

  13. sounds right – you have an unknown quantity at QB. no way you can gauge his play this year.

    if he plays better than average they could with 10+

    if he plays worse that average they could go 5-11

  14. edon8334 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:49 am
    let Pats fan tell it and they’re going 12-4 and Stidham is going to be Brady 2.0
    ————————————————-
    No, not Brady 2.0……. Jarrett is MOBILE like A ROGERS WAS…. he’ll be more like Aaron Rogers 2.0, except JS will end up with 4-5 more rings than Aaron did/will……

  15. Its amazing to me to see how LITTLE talent the Patriots have right now.

    They just got old and slow immediatley. It was brutally apparent the last month of the 2019 season.

    Patriot fans point to an “elite” defense. There was nothing elite about New Englands defense. They were propped up by playing a slew of horrific offensive teams last year.

    When they did play good offenses… they got roasted.

    I expect 8-8 out of respect for Belichek… but i wouldnt be shocked if this team cant win more than 5.

    There is nothing there.

  16. *sigh*

    Odds are not predictions or an approximation of a team’s talent/ability to win games. They represent nothing more than a fulcrum for wagerers, the point at which total betting dollars are most evenly distributed across outcomes. So, all this tells you is the opinion of people who bet money on the games. If you want an idea of how much you can trust the betting public, you can visit a monument to their ineptitude in southern Nevada.

  17. Anywhere between 4-12 and 6-10 is will be the Patriots record in 2020. While Belichick is regarded a “genius”, Brady is the one who actually played in those games. Now that he’s gone, they’ll have to deal with the pain associated with a new starter in Stidham. That’s why many speculated that if the Pats wanted to try and win this year, Andy Dalton would’ve been their target. Once he signed with Dallas, it was clear that the Pats are going to try to “Tank for Trevor” or “Fail for Fields”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.