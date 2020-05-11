PFT Monday mailbag question No. 1: The future of the quarterback market

Lately, I’ve asked for questions and answered 10 of them on Sundays. This past Sunday, I could say I took a break in deference to Mother’s Day. The truth, however, is that I forgot.

So let’s do it today. At first I thought it made sense because things would be starting to slow down. But the truth is they still aren’t, that a lot is still happening, and that when it comes to the NFL plenty still will, with the pandemic actually creating a net gain in news items.

But I’ve asked for the questions, so I’m now committed to providing the answers. That’s not some warped sense of honor talking, just the slight case of OCD.

Of course, I’m not committed to answering them all at once. After hunt-and-pecking more than 500 words in response to the first question, I decided to turn it into a stand-alone item.

From @PFTPMPosse: “With the influx of young franchise QBs rapidly rising in the NFL, where it feels there’ll be MORE franchise QBs than teams very soon, do you see contracts for franchise QBs starting to level off, or even going down? How will this play out?”

Contracts actually had leveled off for three years, from 2013 through 2016, to the point where the market wasn’t keeping pace with the ongoing increases in the salary cap. Starting with Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, that changed in 2016.

Luck, entering the fifth year of his rookie deal, pushed the bar to $24.6 million per year on a new-money averaged. One year later, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr nudged the reverse-limbo stick a little higher, to $25 million.

Carr held the title of enviable highest-paid player in league history for roughly two months. That’s when Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford jumped Carr, landing at $27 million per year. After the 2017 season, the 49ers gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo $27.5 million per year to avoid the franchise-tag dance with the player they’d acquired during the 2017 season for a second-round draft pick.

Then, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins hit the open market after a two-year tag two-step, getting $28 million per year on a three-year deal from the Vikings. Only a few weeks later, Cousins (and everyone else) saw Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan become the league’s first $30 million man.

Ryan was able to wear the belt from early May . . . through late August. That’s when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blew the curve to the tune of $33.5 million. Rodgers surrendered the title the following April, to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, at $35 million per year.

Dak Prescott seems destined to get more than Wilson, unless Dak and the Cowboys fail to work out a long-term deal before July 15. With $31.4 million due this year under the franchise tag in 2020 and $37.68 million in 2021, failure to sign him to a long-term deal now will make it even more expensive next year.

Either way, the next guy to set a new bar (before or after Dak) will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who should always be the highest-paid quarterback for as long as he’s in the league, frankly.

In time, Mahomes (absent a clause ensuring he’ll always be the highest-paid quarterback or that he’ll receive a set percentage of the cap) will yield to someone. Whether that’s Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray or the next Russell Wilson contract or Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow or Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert or Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains to be seen. Or maybe Mahomes will move the bar so high that the next five or six quarterbacks who aren’t Mahomes will fall in under him (like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Rams quarterback Jared Goff have behind Wilson) on the overall quarterback scale.

Ultimately, it has nothing to do with the proliferation of franchise quarterbacks. Every team that has one will want to keep him, and keeping him will mean paying him — even if it means entering into an ultra-expensive franchise-tag formula, like the Cowboys have done with Prescott. (As explained this morning, the sooner a team signs a young franchise quarterback, the cheaper it will be.)

Would Prescott get more than $35 million on the open market? The Cowboys didn’t want to find out the answer to that question the hard way.

Eventually, someone will be willing to say “no thanks” to their current quarterback and find a new one, or at a minimum to let him see what else is, or isn’t, out there with the transition tag or truly unfettered free agency. Teams will continue to cling to the best ones, however. To do so, they’ll have to pay them.

8 responses to “PFT Monday mailbag question No. 1: The future of the quarterback market

  1. It doesn’t matter if competent replacements are hard to find. Dak’s ceiling is too low. He’s no Rodgers or Wilson. He simply isn’t worth the money and cap space, no matter how starved the market is for QB talent.

  4. The Dak problem is that the ‘Boys are a win-now team. They’re not winning, but Jones has resourced them as if they are. So it’s not a question of Dak being $25M/year better than Dalton, a proposition as yet unproven. Rather, who’s more likely to take a 7-9-type team to 10-6? Probably Dak.
    Two questions remain. 1) Can Dak elevate his role players the way a Wilson can? (No, based on the evidence so far.) 2) Could Dalton + Clowney + some-receiver-in-a-trade be a better use of that $40M in cap space? I think Jones is making a mistake by not finding out, but we have no visibility into what’s happening on the can-we-trade front.

  5. How much you pay your QB has a big impact on how competitive the rest of your roster is, and that is just getting magnified as QB salary cap hits grow. It’s no wonder the Chiefs and Ravens, with high caliber QBs on rookie contracts, have been able to put together great rosters, but teams like the Seahawks, Packers and Falcons struggle with the rest of their roster bc they’re paying through the nose for their QB.

    Dak may be the test case for a team willing to walk away from their QB. If not Dak, it will be Aaron Rodgers.

    And it’s not just QBs. The Bears will dump Khalil Mack and his $27MM cap hit as soon as the dead cap make it possible. Other teams have done similar moves with high-priced, aging linemen or others and the free agent market has definitely cooled after hitting $20 million for top edge rushers, OTs, and CBs.

    You can’t compete with such a top heavy salary cap. Teams are finding that out the hard way.

  6. The Dak dilemma will create alot of sleepless nights on the $25M USS Star super yacht.

  7. If you listen to what Stephen Jones said, it sounded pretty clear that the Cowboys have made the largest offer they are gonna make.

  8. Mahomes, Jackson, & Wilson, will be in the top 5 QBs in pay for the foreseeable future. Who’s on top depends on who signs the latest contract. Guys like Dak will rotate up near the top, dependent on situation & timing, but won’t stay long.

    Brees, Rodgers, Rothlesburger & Brady are at the end of their careers and won’t sign long term, elite contracts, but deserve to be mentioned out of respect.

