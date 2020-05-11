Police call former Eagles linebacker Mike Labinjo’s death suspicious

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Mike Labinjo died in his home Sept. 21, 2018, at 38 years old. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Calgary police did not suspect foul play.

However, police now call Labinjo’s death “suspicious.”

Several items were stolen from Labinjo’s residence immediately after his death, including two football rings. He received a 2005 NFC championship ring from the Eagles and a 2008 Grey Cup championship ring with the Stampeders. The rings remain missing.

“Through testing with the medical examiner’s office and through other information that we’ve received, we’ve now looked at the totality of circumstances surrounding Michael’s death and are investigating this as a suspicious death,” Calgary police staff sergeant Martin Schiavetta said Monday, via The Globe and Mail. “What we’re trying to determine is if Michael’s death was intentional and if that intentional death was used to facilitate the theft of his personal items.”

The family and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four persons of interest seen on video footage from the building the morning of his death.

Labinjo played 10 games with one start in 2004-05 with the Eagles and Colts. He made 20 tackles and half a sack.

He later played four seasons with the Stampeders and made 61 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.