Premier League can return as of June 1, but will it?

Getty Images

The Premier League had hoped to return by June 8. They could be a week ahead of schedule, in theory.

The United Kingdom government has given the Premier League clearance to return as of June 1.

A 50-page document regarding the easing of lockdown restrictions includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

As a result, no spectators will be permitted at Premier League matches, and the 20 teams will vote on how to resume the 2019-20 season in the next few days. One possibility includes using neutral sites to host matches.

Clubs reportedly are split on the terms for returning to action. Whatever they do, they need to figure out a strategy soon. With the league’s season due to start in August, time is running short to complete the current one.

However it plays out, fans won’t be back for a while. The governmental document explains that open stadiums “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”