Raiders waive linebacker Derrick Moncrief

Getty Images

The Raiders took a chance on a CFL all-star for some offseason linebacker depth, but then added more help through conventional means.

According to Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

Moncrief had played three seasons in the CFL, and was an all-star last season for Saskatchewan. He played collegiately at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Auburn, and Oklahoma State.

The Raiders picked up Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency, and used a third-round pick on Tanner Muse to help fill a position which needed help.