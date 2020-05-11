Ravens sign undrafted rookie Daishawn Dixon

Getty Images

The Ravens officially announced the signing of veteran guard D.J. Fluker on Monday, but he’s not the only new addition to the offensive line in Baltimore.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has signed undrafted free agent guard Daishawn Dixon.

Dixon was a three-year starter at left guard during his time at San Diego State. He was voted second-team All-Mountain West after his final year with the Aztecs.

The Ravens also added a couple of offensive linemen in the draft last month. Third-rounder Tyre Phillips and fourth-rounder Ben Bredeson may join Fluker in the mix to replace the retired Marshal Yanda on the interior of the line.