Report: Tom Brady had “deteriorating relationship” with Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

Talk of friction between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick was widespread during the end of Brady’s tenure in New England. But Brady’s frustration with the coaching staff may have gone beyond the head coach.

Brady also had a deteriorating relationship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers.

The report says that Brady was worn out by McDaniels and wanted more input into the offensive game plan than he was going to have if he stayed in New England.

Although Brady and McDaniels have been seen yelling at each other on the sidelines from time to time, they have both always said publicly that blowups in the heat of the moment were not a reflection on their relationship. That may not have been entirely true. Brady may have been looking for a fresh start with an offensive coordinator whose door is always open to him — and whose neighbor’s door is open to him too.