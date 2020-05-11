Robert Kraft auctioning his Super Bowl LI ring for COVID-19 relief

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has offered one of his prized possessions to raise money for people struggling after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Kraft’s personal Super Bowl LI Ring will be sold as part of the All-In Challenge, which facilitates getting food to people who have been affected by the pandemic.

“I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers,” Kraft said. “So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

It’s not just the ring: The winning bidder will visit the Patriots’ facility and receive the ring directly from Kraft, and Kraft said he will send his plane anywhere in the United States to bring the winning bidder to New England.

Bidding opened at $75,000 and is currently up to $330,000. The All-In Challenge has already raised more than $38 million, with the largest single amount coming from Tom Brady, who auctioned off four tickets to his first home game with the Buccaneers, his jersey and shoes from the game, and an opportunity to have dinner or work out with him afterward and raised $800,000.