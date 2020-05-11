Sam Darnold unworried about contracting COVID-19 when team facility reopens

Getty Images

Sam Darnold dealt with mononucleosis last fall, missing three games. He isn’t worried about contracting COVID-19.

The Jets quarterback said he trusts authorities to “do their due diligence and make sure we’re safe coming back.”

“As long as we’re allowed to be in the facility and be practicing and be playing games, I’m not going to be worried about it,” Darnold said on ESPN NY 98.7, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The NFL is requiring teams to develop plans by Friday for “Phase 1” reopening. Those plans include securing approval from state and local authorities to reopen, and the league’s “all-or-none concept” remains intact.

Darnold, 22, is looking for a jump in his third season. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes in 13 games last season for 3,024 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.