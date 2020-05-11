Sean McDermott: The Patriots remain the favorite

Getty Images

After the NFL released the schedule for the 2020 season last week, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team appreciates the respect shown by the league scheduling the Bills for four prime time games.

That schedule announcement came after Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in a move that’s led many people to suggest that the Bills may be the favorites in the AFC East. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has heard such talk, but told Albert Breer of SI.com that the team with 11 straight division titles remains the favorite until further notice.

“Anytime you bring up some of those words — expectations, pressure — number one, I think it shows you that people respect the way we’re doing things overall, which is nice,” McDermott said. “But number two, and just as important, the Patriots, look, they’ve won the division for X amount of years. . . . Until someone is able to win the division, to us, the Patriots remain the favorite. Why shouldn’t they? You tell me one reason why they shouldn’t. We’ve got a lot of work to do, we really do. And our players work hard, there’s no doubt about that. I think that’s the one thing that I can say: We embrace that we’ve got to earn things.”

The Bills have made two playoff appearances in three years under McDermott and that’s also contributed to the feeling that bigger things are ahead of them this season, but the head coach wants to see it rather than talk about it.