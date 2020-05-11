Should Cam Newton take a backup job or wait?

Getty Images

News emerged last week that free-agent quarterback Cam Newton is willing to be a No. 2 quarterback on someone’s depth chart. The immediate reaction, for me, was this: Why?

Newton, if healthy, is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Although no starting job currently is available, a starting job could be, if/when a starter gets injured — and when Newton is truly healthy, which no team can confirm due to the rules of the pandemic.

By taking a backup job before the season starts, Newton puts all his eggs in the basket of one starter getting injured. If he waits, the chances of someone, somewhere getting injured results in a higher likelihood that the call will come.

There are other wrinkles and issues and talking points that emerge from Newton’s apparent willingness to take a backup job. Simms and I, in a segment of PFTOT that ostensibly was going to last only five minutes, ulimtately spent 20 minutes hashing it out from every angle.

Check it out in the attached video. And share your thoughts on what Newton should do and/or where he’d fit without unduly threatening the starter.