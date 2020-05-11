Stephen Gostkowski expects to have a training camp opportunity

Getty Images

Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski said in April that he wants to continue playing after his 2019 season was cut short by a hip injury and he isn’t sweating the fact that he hasn’t landed a job with a team for 2020 yet.

Gostkowski had surgery on his left hip about six months ago and told Mike Reiss of ESPN that he feels as well as he has in years. There’s no way for him to show teams he’s healthy by working out at their facilities right now, though, and Gostkowski is confident he’ll get that chance once we move deeper into the offseason.

“No one is practicing right now, so it’s not like I’m missing competing with someone in OTAs. If things work out like I think they will, I’ll have an opportunity around training camp, whenever the NFL decides that will be,” Gostkowski said. “I want to try to find a place where I can have a chance to compete. With the kicker position, there’s usually two, three, four spots that are up in the air, but you just have to find the right place.”

Gostkowski made 7-of-8 field goals and 11-of-15 extra points in four games before his season came to an end last year.