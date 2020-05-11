Tua Tagovailoa’s jerseys outselling all others in NFL since draft

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa was the second quarterback selected in last month’s draft, and he has yet to play a game.

Dolphins fans, though, are buying in. Literally.

Tagovailoa has the NFL’s two highest-selling jerseys since the draft, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports. Tagovailoa’s aqua Dolphins men’s jersey is the No. 1 seller the past two weeks on NFLShop.com, while his white jersey is No. 2.

Tagovailoa’s jersey sales have topped Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and every other player in the NFL over the past two weeks.

Brady has the third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-highest selling jerseys since the draft, and Gronkowski ranks seventh, per Wolfe. Burrow is second on the rookie selling charts during that period, with his black Bengals jersey ranking eighth, his orange jersey 11th and his white jersey ranking 15th.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert‘s powder blue jersey ranks No. 12 since the draft.

The highest-selling non-quarterback among rookies is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who ranks 14th with his blue jersey.

The Dolphins made Tagovailoa the fifth overall choice, and he agreed to terms Monday.