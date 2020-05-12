Arizona allowing major league sports to resume in its state Saturday

Getty Images

Arizona is open for business, sort of, which could be relevant to the NFL teams residing in California.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday the state is letting the stay-at-home order expire Friday. He specifically stated that major league sports, including the the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NHL and Major League Soccer, can resume practicing and playing in the state beginning Saturday, Anne Ryman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Any games played in the state will be played without fans for now.

“This is a green light to proceed. It’s not a green light to speed,” Ducey said, via Ryman.

Ducey’s green light, though, doesn’t open the doors to the Cardinals’ training facility. The NFL unveiled plans for “Phase 1” reopening of facilities last week, with a caveat that all 32 teams must obtain consent from local and statement governmental officials before any of the 32 team facilities can reopen.

The news was more positive in Arizona than it was in California earlier in the day. Los Angeles County’s public health director said that “with all certainty” the county will extend its stay-at-home order through at least July.

The under-construction SoFi Stadium is in Los Angeles County, though the training facilities of the Rams and Chargers are in other counties.