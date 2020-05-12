Bidding on Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring already hits $1 million

Getty Images

Two days ago, the bidding opened at $75,000. Thirty-four bids later, the current bidding has made it to seven figures.

With more than nine days left in the auction that benefits COVID-19 relief, the leading bid for Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring already has hit the $1 million mark.

The ring contains 283 rings, a nod to the steep 28-3 hole from which the Patriots climbed before beating the Falcons, 38-35, in overtime. Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn’t appreciate Kraft’s decision to rub ice in the wound.

“I said to Robert, ‘You didn’t have to do the 28-3 in the ring,'” Blank told the New York Times in 2018. “It kind of pissed me off.”

We’re still hoping that Blank eventually will enter a $2.83 million bid on the ring. However, there’s an increasing chance that the final price will soar past that threshold.

Wherever it ends, it’s a great gesture from Kraft, a great cause, and so far a great result.

So let’s keep it going. One million homina homina homina $1.1 million homina homina homina $1.2 million, and so on.