Cardinals bring back cornerback Kevin Peterson

The Cardinals brought back one of their own to add depth to the secondary.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals have re-signed cornerback Kevin Peterson.

Peterson started three games for the Cards last year, but was placed on injured reserve in late December.

To make room for Peterson on the roster, they released cornerback Andre Chachere (who was signed off the Panthers practice squad last year when Peterson went on IR).

Peterson has also spent time with the Bears and Rams.