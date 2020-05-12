Chandler Jones excited about “loaded” Cardinals defense, Isaiah Simmons

Getty Images

After coming off a career-best season with the Arizona Cardinals last year, defensive end Chandler Jones is perhaps even more excited about the outlook for the 2020 season.

Jones has seen the moves the team has made to add to the personnel around him on defense and is pleased with the additions.

“We look loaded,” Jones said, via David Brandt of the Associated Press.

Jones had 19 sacks last year for Arizona, which was just a half sack behind Shaquill Barrett for the league lead. But despite Jones’ production, the Cardinals ranked last in the league with 402 yards allowed per game and were 28th in points per game with 27.6 points per game allowed.

Arizona added former Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard, former Atlanta Falcons linebacker DiVondre Campbell and former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in free agency. Four of their six selections in the NFL Draft also came on the defensive side of the ball with Clemon’s Isaiah Simmons headlining the group in the first round.

After the selection, Jones went and watched tape of Simmons from college and was impressed by Simmons’ versatility.

“Watching guys like (Simmons), you can’t not draft him,” Jones said. “I’m surprised that he fell to us honestly. He’s the kind of guy that you can’t compare him to anyone. He’s a player who can play anywhere. I thought he was a pass rusher and then I turn on the film and this guy’s covering guys, interceptions. The sky’s the limit for him.”

If the defense can raise its level of play to even an average level and pair that with an offensive attack that could make a leap ahead in year two under Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals may find themselves right in thick of the division chase in the NFC West.