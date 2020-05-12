Colts sign fifth-round pick Danny Pinter

Getty Images

The Colts have struck a deal with a member of their 2020 draft class.

Fifth-round offensive lineman Danny Pinter agreed to a deal with the team on Tuesday. They have eight other picks from April’s draft to sign before the entire group is under contract.

Pinter opened his time at Ball State as a tight end and caught nine passes for 56 yards over two seasons before moving to right tackle. He started there for his final two collegiate seasons and was named to the All-Mid American Conference team last year.

While he played tackle in college, Pinter was announced as a guard when he was drafted. That suggests he’ll be looking for work behind Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski with the Colts.