Dolphins remain in play for Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan won’t return to Tennessee, and by all accounts, the Jets are favored to land him. But the Dolphins “remain in play” for the cornerback, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Ryan and the Dolphins have had recent talks despite their riches at cornerback.

Ryan, 29, wants close to the $9.5 million he made last season for 2020, which may be unrealistic at this point in free agency.

He is No. 3 on PFT’s list of the top available free agents.

The Dolphins extended Xavien Howard‘s contract paying him $15 million a season and paid Byron Jones $16.5 million a season in free agency. They are the second- and third-highest paid corners in average salary.

They also drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round.

The Jets have a bigger need than the Dolphins with Pierre Desir, Quincy Wilson, Bryce Hall, Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet as their top options. But the Dolphins have Brian Flores, who was on staff in New England when Ryan played there.