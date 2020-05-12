Drew Lock motivated to prove John Elway right

Getty Images

When it comes to acquiring quarterbacks, Broncos General Manager John Elway has had one big hit and a lot of misses: Signing Peyton Manning was a success, but the quarterback situation in Denver has been ugly since Manning retired.

Drew Lock aims to change that. Lock told James Palmer of NFL Media that he wants to play well enough this season to remove any doubt that Elway made the right call when drafting him in 2019.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about the quarterbacks in Denver,” Lock said. “You know, Peyton was the man there, obviously. We’ve had some good ones, and up-and-down [QBs] in there, and I didn’t want to be that for John. I wanted to be a steady guy for him. I wanted to show everybody that they drafted the right quarterback.”

Elway has poured significant resources into building an offense around Lock, which means this could be the year he proves himself the right man to lead the Broncos. If Lock fails, it would be hard to justify Elway keeping the G.M. job long enough to choose the Broncos’ next quarterback.